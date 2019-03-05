East Kentwood stuns Muskegon in regional semifinal

HOLLAND, Mich -- East Kentwood junior Ja'moni Jones had the game-high 28 points on Tuesday night and shot seven-of-eight from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to seal the Falcon victory over Muskegon, 68-62 the final. The Falcons will meet OK Red foe Hudsonville for the third time this season on Thursday night at West Ottawa high school.
