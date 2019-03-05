Excellence in Education – Kevin Bidwell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. - A Saginaw County educator known for providing individual attention to students to help them reach their full potential and for encouraging female students to enter technology and engineering fields has been honored with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery.

The award winner, Kevin Bidwell, teaches industrial technology at Heritage High School, which is part of the Saginaw Township Community Schools district.

