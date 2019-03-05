Winter Weather Advisory until 9:00 a.m. Wednesday

Excellence in Education – Kevin Bidwell

Posted 5:00 PM, March 5, 2019, by

LANSING, Mich. - A Saginaw County educator known for providing individual attention to students to help them reach their full potential and for encouraging female students to enter technology and engineering fields has been honored with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery.

The award winner, Kevin Bidwell, teaches industrial technology at Heritage High School, which is part of the Saginaw Township Community Schools district.

For more on Excellence in Education winners, click here.

Click here to nominate someone for an Excellence in Education award.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.