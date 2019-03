× Expect traffic delays as crews fight Kalamazoo house fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of the 1000 block of Denner Street in Kalamazoo Tuesday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says crews are working to put out a house fire in that area and say it could cause traffic delays.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

No word of any injuries.

Stay with FOX 17 for updates on this developing story.