Ferris State falls to Northern Michigan in GLIAC opener to end the season

BIG RAPIDS, Mich -- DeShaun Thrower had 19 points but Ferris State's season comes to an end in the GLIAC tournament quarterfinals after the 89-73 loss to Northern Michigan. The Bulldogs finish the 2018-19 campaign at 20-12 overall.
