Winter Weather Advisory until 9:00 a.m. Wednesday

Ferris State falls to Northern Michigan in GLIAC opener to end the season

Posted 11:17 PM, March 5, 2019, by

BIG RAPIDS, Mich -- DeShaun Thrower had 19 points but Ferris State's season comes to an end in the GLIAC tournament quarterfinals after the 89-73 loss to Northern Michigan. The Bulldogs finish the 2018-19 campaign at 20-12 overall.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.