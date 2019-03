Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The GRPM will open their doors free of charge on Sunday, March 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. thanks to sponsorship from Kent County Farm Bureau.

Visitors will receive free general admission on this day to explore the Museum’s three floors of core exhibits at no cost, and get hands on with agriculture-themed activities from Kent County Farm Bureau and artifacts from the GRPM Collections.

