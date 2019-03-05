HOLLAND, Mich -- It was a game of runs throughout the first half with Hudsonville jumping out to a 20-6 lead before the Wildcats cut back into the deficit. The Eagles would eventually pull away late for the 51-42 win thanks to twelve points for Eagles forward Davis Magsig and ten for Zach Moore. The Eagles will face East Kentwood for the third time this season Thursday night in the district final at West Ottawa high school.
Hudsonville outlasts Northview in regional semifinal
Joldersma’s dunk sparks Hudsonville win over Grand Haven
Hudsonville wins tenth straight after holding off Wyoming
Hudsonville notches 20th win, defeats Zeeland West
Hudsonville holds off Unity Christian to take Salad City Classic
Hudsonville ready for another non-conference test against Unity Christian
Hudsonville clinches share of OK Red with win over East Kentwood
Schoolcraft prepares for first trip to team state quarterfinals
Grand Rapids Christian tops Portage Central to advance
Grand Rapids Christian closes the regular season with win over Wayland
Hackett sweeps Schoolcraft, remains unbeaten in the SAC Valley
Hudsonville avenges loss to Grandville, takes over first place in OK Red
Hudsonville notches big OK Red win over East Kentwood
Unity Christian wins another OK Green title after win over Zeeland East