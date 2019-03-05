Hudsonville outlasts Northview in regional semifinal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich -- It was a game of runs throughout the first half with Hudsonville jumping out to a 20-6 lead before the Wildcats cut back into the deficit. The Eagles would eventually pull away late for the 51-42 win thanks to twelve points for Eagles forward Davis Magsig and ten for Zach Moore. The Eagles will face East Kentwood for the third time this season Thursday night in the district final at West Ottawa high school.