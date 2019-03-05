Lake effect snow continues: Another slow commute with Arctic air

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We had numerous accidents across the area on Tuesday morning as lake effect snow made for a slick commute and Arctic air didn't allow the salt to work very well. I would expect that trend to continue into Wednesday, so make sure to allow some extra time in the A.M. hours.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been extended for all of the counties that border U.S. 131 westward, including Kent, Barry, and Kalamazoo, until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

I would expect another 1 to 2 inches of snow by Wednesday morning. In fact, the National Weather Service may extend or issue another advisory for later Wednesday afternoon to evening, as another burst of upper-level energy will likely ignite more lake effect snow showers, and another 1 to 2 inches may fall along and west of U.S. 131 during that time frame. Total snowfall through Thursday morning can be seen below.

We'll finally climb of the Arctic freeze on Friday as temperatures crack the freezing mark. By Saturday and Sunday, we'll be close to 40 degrees, but that will likely come with some rain, snow and wind.

