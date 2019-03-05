× Lake effect snow continues…slow go commute with Arctic air

WEST MICHIGAN — We had numerous accidents across the area on Tuesday morning as lake effect snow slickened up the commute and Arctic air didn’t allow the salt to work very well. I would expect that trend to continue into Wednesday, so make sure to allow some extra time in the A.M. hours.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been extended for all of the counties that border U.S. 131 westward…including Kent, Barry, and Kalamazoo until 9 A.M. Wednesday. See graphic below.

I would expect another 1″ to 2″ of snow overnight into Wednesday morning. In fact, the National Weather Service may extend or issue another advisory for later Wednesday afternoon/evening as another burst of upper level energy will likely ignite more lake effect snow showers and another 1″ to 2″ may fall along/west of U.S. 131 during that time frame. (Note the thumbnail to this story) Total snowfall through Thursday morning can be seen below.

We’ll finally climb of the Arctic freeze on Friday as temperatures crack the freezing mark. By Saturday and Sunday we’ll be close to 40 degrees, but that will likely come with some rain/snow/wind. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.