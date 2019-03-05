List: Reactions to Governor’s budget proposal

LANSING, Mich. – Reactions are coming in to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s first budget proposal of her administration.

Whitmer’s budget proposal was released Tuesday morning. In it, she proposes a 45-cent gas tax to pay for road fixes, increases in education funding and the elimination of the “retirement tax” to be replaced with a “pass-through” tax on businesses.

The School Finance Research Collaborative today applauded Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for calling for a new school funding approach that will help meet the unique needs of all Michigan students. “We applaud Gov. Whitmer for calling for a new, fairer school funding approach that will help meet the needs of all Michigan students,” said Dr. Wanda Cook-Robinson, School Finance Research Collaborative Project Director. “We look forward to working with Gov. Whitmer on a new funding method that provides all students the same opportunity to get a high-quality education and compete for jobs.”

SBAM opposes proposed 41 percent increase in taxes for small businesses LANSING, MI – The Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) today expressed opposition to the significant tax increase on small businesses proposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in her Fiscal Year 2020 budget. The proposed “pass through” tax increase amounts to a 41 percent small business tax increase, impacting more than 100,000 small businesses in Michigan. “Michigan has made substantial economic gains in employment since double taxation on small businesses was eliminated in 2011,” said SBAM CEO Rob Fowler. “Gov. Whitmer’s proposal would be a major step backward and a job-killer for small businesses, who make up most of the employment and employment growth in our state.”

Michigan Municipal League statement regarding Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Budget Proposal LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Municipal League Executive Director and CEO Dan Gilmartin issued the following statement about the budget proposal announced today by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s budget proposal is a comprehensive, bold first step toward addressing a number of problems that have long confronted the state. It provides new and sustainable investment in our broken transportation system, particularly in areas where most Michiganders live, work and play. It begins to reverse years of underfunding of revenue sharing, helping our communities maintain public safety and competing with other states in attracting residents. It boosts the Earned Income Tax Credit, a proven poverty-fighting, economy-growing policy for urban and rural communities. It supports cradle to grave education opportunities, ensuring we have the skills needed to fill jobs today and in the future. This budget is an important acknowledgment of the need to invest in community infrastructure, which is the backbone of economic growth and a key to attracting and retaining talent. We look forward to working with the Governor and the Legislature as this budget moves through the process and highlights the priorities of Michigan’s communities. We will be looking for more details in the days ahead, but wholeheartedly agree with Governor Whitmer’s statement that “Nobody is going to invest in a state that doesn’t invest in itself.”

Whitmer Budget Built on Broken Promises LANSING, Mich., March 5, 2019 – The following is a statement from Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox regarding Governor Whitmer’s Proposed budget. “Governor Whitmer pledged to ‘Build a Better Michigan’. Apparently, that construction is being done with broken promises. Last November, Michigan voters took the Governor at her word when she said that a 20-cent gas increase was ‘ridiculous’. Today she has proposed a 45-cent increase. This would make Michigan’s gas tax the highest in U.S. history and cripple our economy. This along with the Governor’s 41% tax increase on over 100,000 small businesses would massively affect the cost of living in the state. While our roads may improve, they would simply end up as well paved pathways for jobs and people to leave Michigan.

LANSING — The Michigan Democratic Party issued the following statement today on behalf of MDP Chair Lavora Barnes in response to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Fiscal Year 2020 Budget Recommendation: “Michigan’s working families have struggled to get ahead for the past decade while corporations and the wealthiest individuals made money hand over fist thanks to a massive Republican tax giveaway and an administration that put the bottom line over citizens’ lives. Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s budget ensures Michigan’s workers and retirees will finally benefit from their hard-earned tax dollars rather than bear the burden of another Betsy DeVos tax cut.

Gov. Whitmer demonstrates commitment to clean water and public health in budget LANSING – The Michigan League of Conservation Voters and Michigan Environmental Council today applauded Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s budget proposal that puts the health of Michigan’s air, Great Lakes and communities first by supporting dedicated funds to clean up the thousands of contaminated sites across Michigan as well as funding programs that ensure Michiganders have clean air and drinking water. “Gov. Whitmer today rightly used her first budget to reinforce that clean water is a fundamental Michigan value,” said Lisa Wozniak, executive director of the Michigan League of Conservation Voters. “We urge the Legislature to join her in removing lead pipes, cleaning up toxic PFAS chemicals, expanding public health programs, and making sure every child has access to safe drinking water at their school. None of these issues are partisan, but all of them impact Michigan’s economy and the health of our citizens.”

