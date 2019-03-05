Winter Weather Advisory until 9:00 a.m. Wednesday

Mardi Gras revelry reflects infamous Saints-Rams ‘no call’

Posted 2:34 PM, March 5, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 05: Revelers walk the streets of the Marigny Mardi Gras Day on March 05, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — If you thought Saints fans were over the NFC Championship game and the “no-call,” think again.

Blind referee costumes and yellow penalty flag costumes were all the rage in New Orleans on Fat Tuesday as the city marks the last day of Carnival.

A Rams defensive back leveled a Saints receiver with a helmet-to-helmet hit at a crucial point in the final minutes of regulation. The Rams went on to win the game and then lost to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

NFL officials acknowledged after the game that flags should have been thrown. But that has done little to assuage Saints fans.

Nancy Halbert of Baton Rouge dressed up as a blind referee for Mardi Gras. She was joined by similarly dressed friends who walked through the French Quarter with canes.

She says they’ll probably never be over the game but they have been having a “ball” walking through the Quarter.

