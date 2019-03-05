School delays and cancellations

Michael Sadler Foundation launches “GameChang3rs” initiative to empower young leaders

Posted 11:08 AM, March 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:07AM, March 5, 2019

Many people in West Michigan know the name Michael Sadler; he was the Michigan State University Football player who led the way both on and off the field as a true example of integrity and leadership. Sadly his life was cut far too short, but his legacy lives on with the Michael Sadler Foundation.

The foundation recently launched a new K12 program called GameChang3rs, designed to empower tomorrow's leaders. The team for this initiative created the program to give students tools that will help them develop strong character, make good choices, and become socially and emotionally engaged.

Currently, the trial program is in Forest Hill Northern and will spread to the entire Forest Hill Public School district in the fall. Other districts in West Michigan will be included after that on a first-come-first-served basis.

For more information, visit michaelsadlerfoundation.org.

