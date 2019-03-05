Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. It's Fat Tuesday, which means West Michigan Bakeries are going to be busy today. Marge's Donut Den, located on 28th Street in Wyoming, opened at 4 a.m. and will close at 6 p.m.

They offer 12 different flavors of paczki, including apple, peach, blueberry, and the traditional prune. Customers can choose from granulated or powdered sugar.

The store started taking orders over a week ago and they expect to sell thousands of them today.

2. Are you an Uber driver? One insurance company is expanding coverage for Uber drivers in Michigan.

Allstate insurance is offering insurance for both Uber drivers and passengers. The expanded coverage is to ensure the entire cycle of an Uber trip; from when a driver picks up a customer, to drop-off.

The coverage also includes its food delivery service.

Riders will be protected under Allstate's policies, at no additional cost, every time they call Uber for a ride.

3. A West Michigan athlete is heading to compete in one of the top snowmobiling competitions in the world. 12-year-old Jerzie Zielinski got her first sled at age 5, and she's been riding non-stop ever since.

The Twin Lakes native has spent almost every winter weekend at the track, which has helped her become the top snowmobiler in the state for her age group.

Now she's hoping to up her ranking this week, as she travels to the biggest snowmobile race of the year, the Theisen's SnoCross National in Iowa. Jerzie leaves on Thursday for the race.

4. Skiing more your winter sport? Taco Bell's first-ever Slide Thru in Canada might be more your style.

For one day only, the fast-food chain was testing out the business on the slopes at Ontario's Horseshoe Resort. Visitors were placing orders at the top of the hill and picking them up at the bottom.

Taco Bell says the event was a success but it was just a promotional celebration.

5. Some students right here in West Michigan are possibly on the road to performing at LaughFest one day.

The festival is just two days away, and second graders at Meadow Brook Elementary got lessons in how to be "Seriously Funny" from local comedian Allen Trieu.

They learned about writing jokes, and Allen talked to them about the power of making people laugh, and what they can learn about themselves through comedy.

LaughFest tickets are now on sale, and there are plenty of family-friendly events.

More information can found at laughfestgr.org.