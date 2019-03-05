Winter Weather Advisory until 7:00 p.m.

New event venue to open in Holland

Posted 2:22 PM, March 5, 2019, by

Rendering of Port 393

HOLLAND, Mich. – The City of Holland will be getting a new event venue this fall.

The Holland Planning Commission recently approved the renovation of the building at 393 Cleveland Avenue to become Port 393. The renovations are expected to begin this spring and the venue is taking bookings already for this fall.

The 6,500 square foot building will include a rooftop bar with a view of Lake Macatawa and will be able to host 200 people. The venue will have 50 parking spots and is also less than a block away from the Kollen Park boat launch, so guests could arrive by boat.

The owners say the location will be ideal for weddings and corporate events.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.