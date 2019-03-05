× New event venue to open in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. – The City of Holland will be getting a new event venue this fall.

The Holland Planning Commission recently approved the renovation of the building at 393 Cleveland Avenue to become Port 393. The renovations are expected to begin this spring and the venue is taking bookings already for this fall.

The 6,500 square foot building will include a rooftop bar with a view of Lake Macatawa and will be able to host 200 people. The venue will have 50 parking spots and is also less than a block away from the Kollen Park boat launch, so guests could arrive by boat.

The owners say the location will be ideal for weddings and corporate events.