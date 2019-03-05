Winter Weather Advisory until 9:00 a.m. Wednesday

New maintenance sensors being tested on Mackinac Bridge

Posted 9:01 PM, March 5, 2019, by
Mackinac_Bridge from south

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Researchers are preparing for the next phase of an engineering study that uses the Mackinac Bridge to test a new type of sensor that can help identify maintenance needs.

The sensors are powered solely by vibrations from traffic. The first 20 prototypes were installed in 2016 on the nearly 5-mile-long bridge that connects Michigan’s lower and upper peninsulas.

Experts with Michigan State University and Washington University in St. Louis say they have proven their durability and performed as intended.

The next step is adding up to 2,000 of the tiny devices to explore the logistics of large-scale deployment and provide useful data to the Mackinac Bridge Authority. Installation will begin this summer.

Project leaders say the sensing technology will collect data on bridge conditions in a less expensive way.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.