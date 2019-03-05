Winter Weather Advisory until 7:00 p.m.

One person killed in crash on US-131

Posted 1:45 PM, March 5, 2019, by

MARTIN, Mich. – One person is dead after a crash in Tuesday morning’s snowy weather on US-131.

The crash happened on the northbound US-131 near mile marker 53, which is just south of Martin, Michigan. A Michigan State Police trooper tells FOX 17 that a driver crashed into the back of a school bus and was killed. 19 students and one adult driver were onboard the bus. One person from the bus was treated for minor injuries.

A 3rd vehicle also crashed at the scene.

The identity of the victim in the crash has not been released.

