WAYLAND, Mich -- Benton Harbor junior Scooby Johnson recorded the game-high 28 points to help lead the Tigers to a 63-59 win over Otsego on Tuesday night in the regional semifinals. Otsego finishes the season at 23-1 overall.
Otsego suffers first loss of season to Benton Harbor in regional semifinal
