Pewamo-Westphalia remains unbeaten, advances to regional final

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Pewamo-Westphalia improved to a perfect 24-0 on the season with Tuesday night's 53-41 win over regional host NorthPointe Christian. The Pirates will face Calvin Christian on Thursday night in the regional final.
