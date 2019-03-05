Winter Weather Advisory until 7:00 p.m.

Sheriff: ‘Avoid unnecessary travel’ due to poor driving conditions

Posted 1:25 PM, March 5, 2019, by , Updated at 01:31PM, March 5, 2019

Photo Gallery

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich – The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid unnecessary travel if possible following a series of crashes Tuesday that’s impacted major roadways.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, I-94 remains closed in both directors from 9th Street to Mattawan.  Drivers forced to be out on the roads heading west are asked to use I-94’s alternate route down Red Arrow Highway (Stadium Drive) to Mattawan.

Drivers are warned to expect poor visibility and watch out for additional collisions in whiteout conditions.

Michigan State Police is also investigating a deadly crash along U.S. 131 that happened this morning.  We’re told this was in the northbound lanes near mile marker 53.  Investigators say a driver rear-ended a school bus.  The driver of the vehicle involved did not survive.  We’re told 19 students and an adult driver were aboard the school bus.  State police say only one person from the bus was treated for minor injuries.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.