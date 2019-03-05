Snow and cold continues but there’s relief in sight  

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will continue to see waves of lake effect snow showers with blowing and drifting snow. We will see a break in snow shower activity this afternoon, but you really won’t notice it with the high winds continuing to blow snow around inland. Visibility has been a big problem with westerly wind gusts upwards of 30 mph. Temperatures will work into the teens feeling like near zero and in the negatives.

Late this afternoon and evening we will get another shortwave with a burst of energy sparking up more lake effect snow showers. These snow showers will continue overnight lingering into Wednesday morning. Giving us another inch or two of snowfall with continued fine snowflakes.

Overall from overnight Monday into Wednesday we will see several more inches of snow. Here is a check on our totals.

There is relief in sight with our temperatures and we will start to slowly rebound by late week. Wednesday our feel like temperatures in the morning will still be able to work back into the negatives, but not as bad as previous days. Winds will stay breezy through overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Day by day we will add more and more warmth as we lose the polar vortex’s grip.

Good news is at the end of our 7-day forecast at least with our temperatures. Warmer temperatures come with a rainy price this weekend as we spring our clocks forward. We will see a wintry mix work towards all rain by Sunday before we transition back to a wintry mix and snow on Monday. Stay tuned for updates all throughout the week with our Fox 17 weather team.