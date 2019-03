× Suspect arrested in Kalamazoo Co. stabbing

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was arrested Tuesday for his alleged connection to a stabbing in Kalamazoo County.

The stabbing happened Feb. 13 in Comstock Township, and the suspect was arrested Tuesday in the Sherwood Forest Mobile Home park in Kalamazoo Township. He is facing a charge of assault with intent to murder.

Information on what led up to the stabbing or injuries suffered wasn’t immediately available.