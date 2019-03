Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One Hasting man is sharing his love for classic Hollywood memorabilia by displaying part of his massive collection in Hastings Public Library.

Terry Dennison is a huge fan of classic movies from the '30s, '40s, '50s, and '60s, and has built up a huge collection by attending various auctions.

The Morning Mix got to walk through some of his amazing finds over the years celebrating the story of the silver screen.

The exhibit will be at Hastings Public Library until March 8.