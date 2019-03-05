Teen writers, enter your poem into KDL’s Teen Poetry Contest

School delays and cancellations

Kent District Library is once again asking teens to put their writing skills to the test and submit their poems to the 16th annual Write Michigan Teen Poetry Contest.

This year features two chances to win prizes. Teens can submit up to two poems for a chance to win a $50 Meijer gift card. Then they can read one of their poems at the 4th Annual Write Michigan Teen Poetry Slam for another chance to win.

The Write Michigan Teen Poetry Slam will take place at 6:00 PM on Thursday, April 25 at the Kentwood Branch. KDL presents a live and uncensored spoken word competition.

Kent County residents in grades 6-12 may enter the contest. Poems must be submitted by April 1, online only.

More information, including submission guidelines, can be found at kdl.org/teenpoetry.

