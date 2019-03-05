× Thousands of Mary Free Bed patients impacted by data breach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thousands of patients at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital have been impacted by a data breach at a medical billing company.

Wolverine Services Group said 4,755 patients may have had their private information compromised, and it will be sending letters to those people.

Around Sept. 25 last year, an unauthorized party got access to the company’s computer system and infected it with malware. The malware encrypted thousands of Wolverine Services Group’s records and whoever was responsible tried to extort the company.,

The company says the records were only encrypted, meaning there is no indication that patient information was extracted from the files.

Mary Free Bed no longer uses the company’s services.