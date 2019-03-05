Unity Christian wins big over Three Rivers to advance to regional final

WAYLAND, Mich -- Unity Christian defeated Three Rivers, 89-51 on Tuesday night to advance to the regional championship against Benton Harbor on Thursday night at Wayland High School.
