Winter Weather Advisory until 7:00 a.m. Thursday

Big Ten basketball seeding scenarios for Michigan, Michigan State

Posted 7:03 PM, March 6, 2019, by

CHICAGO, Ill -- The winner of Saturday's Michigan-Michigan State basketball game in East Lansing will earn at least a share of the regular season Big Ten title and the number one seed at next week's conference tournament.

Both schools own the tie-breaker with Purdue, Michigan by winning the only head-to head meeting with the Boilers, the Spartans because they will end up with a better record against Michigan than Purdue even if they lose Saturday.

So if Purdue wins at Northwestern Saturday, the Boilermakers will be the two seed and if it loses in Evanston, then it will be the three seed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.