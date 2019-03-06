Big Ten basketball seeding scenarios for Michigan, Michigan State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill -- The winner of Saturday's Michigan-Michigan State basketball game in East Lansing will earn at least a share of the regular season Big Ten title and the number one seed at next week's conference tournament.

Both schools own the tie-breaker with Purdue, Michigan by winning the only head-to head meeting with the Boilers, the Spartans because they will end up with a better record against Michigan than Purdue even if they lose Saturday.

So if Purdue wins at Northwestern Saturday, the Boilermakers will be the two seed and if it loses in Evanston, then it will be the three seed.