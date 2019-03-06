× BISSELL, Inc. to build expansion; add 100 jobs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – BISSELL, Inc. will be expanding its headquarters in Walker, Michigan, adding 100 new jobs.

The announcement was made Wednesday with The Right Place, Inc. and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and the City of Walker.

BISSELL, the family-owned business that has grown to be a world-wide leader in cleaning products and vacuums, will invest $10 million in capital in the development. The company currently employs 490 people in West Michigan.

The new 25,000 square foot expansion will be used for office space. The MEDC is contributing a $500,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. The City of Walker is considering a tax abatement to support the expansion.

The company considered expanding near other BISSELL facilities in Illinois and North Carolina, before choosing to expand in West Michigan.