Winter Weather Advisory until 7:00 a.m. Thursday

BISSELL, Inc. to build expansion; add 100 jobs

Posted 3:28 PM, March 6, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – BISSELL, Inc. will be expanding its headquarters in Walker, Michigan, adding 100 new jobs.

The announcement was made Wednesday with The Right Place, Inc. and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and the City of Walker.

BISSELL, the family-owned business that has grown to be a world-wide leader in cleaning products and vacuums, will invest $10 million in capital in the development.  The company currently employs 490 people in West Michigan.

The new 25,000 square foot expansion will be used for office space. The MEDC is contributing a $500,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. The City of Walker is considering a tax abatement to support the expansion.

The company considered expanding near other BISSELL facilities in Illinois and North Carolina, before choosing to expand in West Michigan.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.