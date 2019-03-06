Winter Weather Advisory until 7:00 a.m. Thursday

Caregiver who triggered Amber Alert for child enters plea

Posted 10:35 AM, March 6, 2019

Iyesha Gibbs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A caregiver who triggered an Amber Alert after authorities say she took a 1-year-old child to another city without permission is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in the case.

Twenty-year-old Iyesha Gibbs is scheduled to be given her punishment April 4 after entering the plea this week to a charge of kidnapping-child enticement in Kent County Circuit Court. As part of a plea agreement, Gibbs’ sentence will include a 1-year cap on jail or prison time.

Authorities say Gibbs was babysitting Aug. 1 in Grand Rapids and didn’t respond when the child’s mother tried to contact her. The mother called police and an Amber Alert was issued the next morning. Gibbs was tracked to Benton Harbor, where she was taken into custody and the child was found safe.

