Churches offering “ashes to go” for Ash Wednesday

Posted 5:54 AM, March 6, 2019

WEST MICHIGAN –With the parties and celebrations of Mardi Gras over, Christians all over the globe will head to church Wednesday, to mark the start of Lent.

The tradition began back in the 6th century as a way for Christians to prepare for Easter.

Some local churches, including Holy Trinity, 5333 Clyde Park Avenue in Wyoming, will be giving ashes to go, from 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Rev. Dr. Jared Cramer will also offer “ashes to go” Wednesday from 8-10 a.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. in Grand Haven near the Fifth Third Bank just north of Robbins Road, according to the Grand Haven Tribune.

Ashes are marked in the shape of a cross on the forehead of believers — which represents repentance and death.

The Lenten season lasts the 46 days leading up to Easter.

