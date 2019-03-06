Winter Weather Advisory until 7:00 a.m. Thursday

Clare County deputy charged with domestic assault

Posted 10:59 AM, March 6, 2019, by

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. – A Clare County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault.

Michigan State Police say investigators at the Mt. Pleasant Post began investigating the deputy in December, regarding an incident that occurred with the deputy in June 2018.  Charges were filed by the Missaukee County Prosecutor after the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office recused themselves from the investigation.

The deputy was arrested and posted bond from the Gladwin County Jail. His name was not released.

His trial is expected later this month.

