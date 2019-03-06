Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Signs & Symptoms to look out for

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

March is Colorectal Cancer Awarenss Month, and Spectrum Health is spreading awareness by talking about the signs, symptoms, and risk factors associated with these diseases.

Nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner and Dr. Donald Kim discuss the signs and symptoms of colon cancer.

Risk Factors for Colorectal Cancer:

HPV Infection

A family history of colorectal cancer

History of Crohn's or Ulcerative Colitis

Diet high in saturated fats or low fiber

Diet low in Vitamin D and B complex

Having more than one alcoholic drink per day

Lack of exercise

Obesity

Colon Cancer Symptoms:

Bloating

Pelvic Pain

Blook in stool

Change in bowel habits

Unusual or persistent vaginal discharge.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

