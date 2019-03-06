Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Signs & Symptoms to look out for

March is Colorectal Cancer Awarenss Month, and Spectrum Health is spreading awareness by talking about the signs, symptoms, and risk factors associated with these diseases.
Nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner and Dr. Donald Kim discuss the signs and symptoms of colon cancer.
Risk Factors for Colorectal Cancer:
- HPV Infection
- A family history of colorectal cancer
- History of Crohn's or Ulcerative Colitis
- Diet high in saturated fats or low fiber
- Diet low in Vitamin D and B complex
- Having more than one alcoholic drink per day
- Lack of exercise
- Obesity
Colon Cancer Symptoms:
- Bloating
- Pelvic Pain
- Blook in stool
- Change in bowel habits
- Unusual or persistent vaginal discharge.
