TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Crews are working to contain a fire Wednesday night at a residence in Ottawa County.

Firefighters received the report of the blaze around 9 p.m. at a residence in the 2700 block of Winans Street, west of 26th Avenue.

Everyone inside the home was able to get outside safely, and no injuries have been reported in the incident.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of 26th Avenue and Winans Street to give crews room to work.