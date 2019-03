Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- A mess on the roadway for drivers in Van Buren County Wednesday morning after a trailer hauling dozens of cattle tipped over.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near the 56th Street exit.

As of 7:30 a.m., crews are still working to upright the trailer.

No word on the condition of the cattle just yet, but were told the driver of the trailer was not hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.