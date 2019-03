Please enable Javascript to watch this video

March is National Reading Month, but what does that have to do with oral health? The Delta Dental Foundation is partnering with Grand Rapids Public Schools to get children more involved with literature while also teaching them the importance of oral hygiene.

Delta Dental donated oral health storybooks to first-grade classrooms across the district so teachers and their students can enjoy learning about oral health in a fun and engaging way.

For more information, visit deltadentalmi.com.