Event highlights coming to 90th Tulip Time Festival

It may be white and gloomy now outside, but before we know it the bright colors of spring will the streets of Holland for the 90th Tulip Time Festival in May.

Gwen Auwerda, executive director of Tulip Time, stopped by to talk about some of the highlight events happening at this year's festival.

Paint The Town Orange

Everyone will see orange tulips of different varieties in Holland local parks and throughout the town, along with many events and activities. They can join in the fun of seeing three parades, hundreds of Dutch dancers, national and local entertainment, a Dutch market, Artisan market, fireworks and more.

Dutch Dance Initiative & 90th Celebration Gala- March 23

The Gala is designed to create a fund for 200 Dutch Dance costumes and eliminate the cost of costuming as a barrier to participation.

Guests of the Gala will be treated to an unforgettable evening that will feature cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, an elegant dinner, live music, and extraordinary silent and live auctions.

Tickets are $90 per person.

New Culinary Series

Tulip Time Festival will take place May 4 - 12.

Get more information on all these events at tuliptime.com.