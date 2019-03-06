Finding Allie her Forever Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- FOX 17 continues our Forever Home series, featuring kids in Michigan’s foster care system.

Allie is a sweet and kind 12-year-old, looking for a family to call her own and to create lasting memories with. We spent the morning with her having some indoor fund at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Grand Rapids.

Allie never gives up and loves doing anything hands-on, including the rock climbing wall, basketball, swimming, soccer, and going to the park with her friends.

She is also willing to try new things and is very energetic.

Allie describes herself as caring.

She said, “I’m funny, I’m smart, and I like to write.”

Allie loves math, watching movies, listening to country music and is curious about all kinds of animals.

“I like zebras, giraffes and puppies,” she said.

Allie think of others first and that’s why her favorite holiday is Christmas.

She said, “I can give gifts and I can earn gifts. I’m a caring person.”

She’s also a big help in the kitchen and would like to carry that into a career someday.

“Like where I can go to the factory and make candy bars, like Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, ” she said.

Allie told FOX 17 that her perfect forever family would look pretty simple.

She said, “Having a sister and just a Mom I think. That’s pretty much all I’d really want.”

She’d also like to live near Lake Michigan and have pets, but most importantly, people who make her feel loved and cared for.

If you’re interested in learning more about Allie or the adoption process, you can visit her agency, Orchards Children's Services or give them a call at 1-855-694-7301.