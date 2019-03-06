Get warm with a getaway to Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If only there was a magic switch to turn off the cold and snow. There is, however, an easy and fun solution to get away from it all, and it's just a short car ride away to Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Resort!

It's sunny and 82 every single day inside Soaring Eagle Water Park, a 33,000 square foot water wonderland.

Beat the Winter Blues Package includes a room for four, water park passes for everyone and it`s just $104 a night. Taxes and resort fees included! This offer is good thru March 21.

During Spring Break, have a High Sea Adventure at Soaring Eagle Water Park and Hotel March 22 through April 7. Meet Moana, Captain Hook, Peter Pan, Tinkerbelle, Captain Jack and more! There is a virtual reality pirate ship experience by Matrix Entertainment, planetarium, strolling magician, caricature drawings, face painting, DJ dance party, free activities, giveaways, movies and free massages for parents. For more information or to book your stay, visit soaring eagle water park dot com or call 877-2EAGLE2.

School cancellations have been one right after the other. If road conditions allow, treat the kids to a day at the waterpark for just $12 a person. Kids three and under are free. To make sure this offer is valid before heading up, call (989)-817-4801.

Did you know there is a free shuttle service that runs from the water park to the casino? So many fun things await you like a new sports and night club called 'Ascend'. Enjoy gambling in a new high rollers area, new poker room and a new non-smoking gaming floor. If the little ones are in tow, they will have a blast in the new Kids Quest. Safe, kid-friendly fun with plenty of entertainment options for children, families, and adults, too.

Think sunshine with the Summer Outdoor Concert Series. Tickets are now on sale for country artist Kane Brown and hard rock band Five Finger Death Punch with special guests In This Moment.

Also get ready to grab your tickets on Saturday, because Sugarland is coming on June 28 with special guests Eli Young Band. You can learn more about these concerts and find out who else may be taking the stage this summer by going to soaringeaglecasino.com..