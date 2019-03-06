Helpful apps for people with food allergies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Over 15 million Americans have food allergies, and over 170 foods cause allergic reactions. Whether you suffer from a lethal food allergy, or simply need to avoid certain foods because they’ll make you feel sick, we have some apps that will save you from hours of searching for the right recipe.

Ingredient Swaps

Want to try a certain recipe, but you’re allergic to one of the ingredients? Or maybe you don’t have the right ingredient in the house?

Ingredient Swaps can help you find a substitution! Whatever your situation might be, Ingredient Swaps will save you from making another trip to the store.

Just search for the ingredient you wish to swap and Ingredient Swaps will find you a list of substitutions to replace it.

Plus, the app also has measurement conversions from one ingredient to another, and hundreds of ingredients are being added regularly.

Yummly Recipes & Shopping List

Scouring the Internet for recipes that avoid your allergies can be a long and lengthy process. Don’t waste time reading through recipes you can’t have, Yummly is here to the rescue!

Yummly Recipes and Shopping List is your smart cooking sidekick for every step of making a safe meal. Based on your profile’s preferences, Yummly scours recipes from across the web and automatically gets rid of recipes based on your tastes, allergies, and diets.

After you pick the recipes you want to cook, Yummly will walk you through the recipe step by step, including video tutorials, timers, and more handy tools to make cooking a breeze.

Or if you still need to shop for the ingredients, with one click you can add the full recipe to your shopping list! They’ll categorize all your ingredients by both aisle and recipe, making shopping a breeze.

iPiit

When it’s time to shop for groceries, it’s a pain to read the long list of ingredients on the back of the box to make sure it’s safe to eat.

With i-Piit, there’s no need to squint and the small print and take a risk of eating something that will trigger your allergies. I-Piit has over 300-thousand food products on their database to help you choose the right foods based on your allergies.

On your profile, select your food preferences or allergies like gluten-free, lactose-free, or non-GMO. Scan the barcode on the product, and it will let you know if you’re able to eat it or not.

The app works similarly if you’re stuck on a specific diet; select the type of diet you’re on, and i-Piit will tell you which foods you’re allowed to eat.

Other features of the app include comparing different foods, helping you find better alternatives, and recommend foods you may like based on your preferences.

Allergy Safe

If you have food allergies, it’s a challenge going out to eat because you don’t know every ingredient in your meal. Allergy Safe takes the guesswork out of ordering foods, allowing you to eat at your favorite restaurants.

Select what you’re allergic to, then you can browse through several different restaurant options, and view their menu. Then the app will display only the foods safe for you to eat.

The app event takes into account the risks of allergen cross-contamination. If there is any risk, all foods will be shown with an asterisk.

All these apps cover the seven major food allergies: dairy, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, seafood, wheat, and soy.