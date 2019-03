Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONSVILLE, Mich. -- It's a chance to score a pint of free ice cream all day on Wednesday.

Hudsonville Ice Cream and Pint Day is offering people the chance to win a free pint of ice cream every hour for the next 24 hours.

Pint size flavors include: Creamery Blend Vanilla, Chocolate, Mint Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Mackinac Island Fudge, Traverse City Cherry Fudge, and Seaside Caramel.

Go to the Hudsonville Ice Cream Facebook page for more information.