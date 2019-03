Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn -- Former Grand Rapids Christian star Junior Gates is playing well on the ice for the University of Minnesota as his senior season winds down.

Gates scored a power play goal and had three assists as the Gophers swept 12th ranked Arizona State last weekend.

Minnesota starts the Big Ten tournament this weekend as the three seed hosting six seed Michigan for a best-of-three with the right to advance to next weeks semifinal.