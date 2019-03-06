Winter Weather Advisory until 7:00 a.m. Thursday

Man killed in Van Buren County crash

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was killed Wednesday after a crash in Van Buren County.

It happened around 10:32 a.m. in the 7000 block of County Road 687, north of 8th Avenue in Geneva Township.

Authorities said the driver was going south when he lost control of the vehicle, sending it off the roadway and crashing into a tree.

The driver, a 30-year-old South Haven man, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending the notification of family.

