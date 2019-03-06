Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Shopping around for a venue to host your next big event? Check out this new luxury one opening this fall on the Lakeshore.

Construction plans have been approved for Port 393 in downtown Holland. It's set to be built along Cleveland Avenue.

The Lakeside Venue will feature a rooftop bar, a main-floor event space, a view of the nearby Lake Macatawa, and it'll be able to house up to 200 people.

2. Mardi Gras celebrations are happening in town.

Last night the founder of the Grand Rapids Original Swing Society hosted the first-ever Mardi Gras Sky Walk Parade.

The event included festive jazz music and carnival-themed outfits. After all the dancing and singing, there was a free cake and swing dancing to end the night.

If you didn't get to join the fun this year, no worries, they say they're looking forward to hosting it again next year.

3. With Spring right around the corner, Tulip Time organizers are announcing a new event for the 90th annual festival: Bier Klomp.

Bier Klomp will take place on May 10, offering specialty crafted Tulip Time brews, ciders, spirits, and wine.

Live music and food trucks will also fill Washington Square in downtown Holland, and tickets will cost $15.

4. Hudsonville Ice Cream will soon be selling pints in stores.

Starting today, they're giving away free pints on the Hudsonville Ice Cream Facebook page. Seven flavors will be available in pints this spring, including its popular Mackinac Island Fudge and Traverse City Cherry Fudge.

They will be hitting store shelves in select cities as early as mid-March.

A different winner will be chosen to receive the full lineup of flavors every hour for 24 hours.

5. Did you know the Hula Hoop has been a source of fascination and fun for 56 years?

The founders of Wham-O were inspired to develop the Hula Hoop after they saw a wooden hoop being twirled by children in gym class in Australia.

They made a plastic version of it, and the Hula Hoop craze took off in 1958.

25 million were sold within the first four months of production, and billions of them since.

They're still being wriggled around hips today.