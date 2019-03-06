New beer-themed event for 90th annual Tulip Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. – The 90th annual Tulip Time Festival has a new event for beer enthusiasts in the Washington Square neighborhood.

The new event, dubbed as Bier Klomp, is set for Friday May 10 and will feature local and regional brews, ciders, spirits and wines.

Tickets are $15/adult or $22/adult with commemorative beer stein, and $10/minor. ID required at entry.

The event will feature must-see entertainment by The Crane Wives, a female-fronted, harmony-driven folk rock/pop band out of Grand Rapids.

You can also get custom shirts printed on-site by The Printmobile and also check out The Electric Hero food truck.

Attendees will also get the chance to take home a commemorative 15 oz. beer stein, which is available for pre-sale through April 19th.

A limited supply of commemorative steins will be available at the event for $10 each.

For more information, click here. For the 2019 Tulip Time Festival Guide, click here.