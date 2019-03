× No injuries after crash overturns trailer in Ionia Co.

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Nobody was injured in a crash Wednesday that turned a car hauler on its side on I-96 in Ionia County.

The crash happened Wednesday evening on eastbound I-96 near Exit 67 to MI-66.

Dispatchers said the driver lost control of the vehicle, sending it onto its side. There were no injuries in the crash and the truck was the only vehicle involved.