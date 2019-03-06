Winter Weather Advisory until 7:00 a.m. Thursday

Officer who ended US-131 shootout awarded Police Medal

Posted 1:11 PM, March 6, 2019, by , Updated at 01:17PM, March 6, 2019

Dash Camera from GRPD

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids police officer who stopped a shootout on US-131 was given the Police Medal at the 2018 GRPD Awards Dinner.

Officer Todd Wuis was driving a patrol vehicle on September 27 when officers from Wyoming and Grand Rapids chased a homicide suspect from Wyoming north on US-131 into downtown. The suspect, Adam Nolin, crashed on the highway and then got out of his pickup truck and started shooting at officers.  Officer Wuis used his vehicle to hit Nolin, knocking his gun away.  Nolin was taken into custody and no officers were seriously injured.

The department Facebook post says that the Police Medal is the highest award obtainable by a living Grand Rapids police officer.

Nolin is expected to be back in court later this month on murder charges.

 

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.