× Police: 1 arrested after chase in stolen ambulance

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly stealing an ambulance and leading police on a chase down I-94 in Berrien County.

Police said an ambulance was stolen from a Panera Bread in St. Joseph Township while the crew was inside getting food.

It was spotted by a Baroda-Lake Township police officer on westbound I-94, leading to a 90-plus mph chase down the highway. Police deployed Stop Sticks, which struck the front passenger side tire.

At that point, police say the ambulance exited the highway onto US-12 and stopped in a church parking lot.

The driver then took off on foot before being arrested by responding officers.