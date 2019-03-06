Winter Weather Advisory until 7:00 a.m. Thursday

Police: 1 arrested after chase in stolen ambulance

Posted 4:05 PM, March 6, 2019, by , Updated at 04:07PM, March 6, 2019

The scene of an arrest after a chase on March 6, 2019 in St. Joseph Township, Mich.

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly stealing an ambulance and leading police on a chase down I-94 in Berrien County.

Police said an ambulance was stolen from a Panera Bread in St. Joseph Township while the crew was inside getting food.

It was spotted by a Baroda-Lake Township police officer on westbound I-94, leading to a 90-plus mph chase down the highway. Police deployed Stop Sticks, which struck the front passenger side tire.

At that point, police say the ambulance exited the highway onto US-12 and stopped in a church parking lot.

The driver then took off on foot before being arrested by responding officers.

