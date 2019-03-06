Winter Weather Advisory until 7:00 a.m. Thursday

The Hideout Brewing Co. to close after St. Patrick’s Day

Posted 2:12 PM, March 6, 2019

The Hideout, on Plaza Drive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – St. Patrick’s Day will be the final day for a northeast end brewery.

The Hideout Brewing Company on Plaza Drive NE will be holding a Goodbye Party on Friday and Saturday, March 15 and 16 and then will close after business on Sunday, March 17.

The brewery has been for sale since last summer. The owners posted on Facebook Wednesday that while they’ve had offers to buy the business, the prospective buyers have not been able to negotiate a lease or land contract with the building owner.

All equipment and brewery assets are now currently for sale. Check out their Facebook page for more details.

