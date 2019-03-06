× Time to ‘Yellow Up’ on Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Time to “Yellow Up”!

The city and businesses will all start displaying yellow window displays and lighting for LaughFest, starting on March 7. A kick off party will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle and Pack the Pub will take place from Noon until 11:00 p.m. at Creston Brewery, where 15% of all sales will go to benefiting LaughFest and Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids. A LaughFest Stand-Up Showcase will take place at 9:00 p.m. at Vander Mill Grand Rapids.

Everyone is also encouraged to wear yellow on Thursday to raise awareness for the “serious behind the funny.”