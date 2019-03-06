Winter Weather Advisory until 7:00 a.m. Thursday

Time to ‘Yellow Up’ on Thursday

Posted 2:28 PM, March 6, 2019, by , Updated at 02:29PM, March 6, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Time to “Yellow Up”!

The city and businesses will all start displaying yellow window displays and lighting for LaughFest, starting on March 7. A kick off party will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle and Pack the Pub will take place from Noon until 11:00 p.m. at Creston Brewery, where 15% of all sales will go to benefiting LaughFest and Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.  A LaughFest Stand-Up Showcase will take place at 9:00 p.m. at Vander Mill Grand Rapids.

Everyone is also encouraged to wear yellow on Thursday to raise awareness for the “serious behind the funny.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.