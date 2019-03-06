Top Priority: MDEQ investigates dangerous gas in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is investigating the possible contamination of air near a medical device manufacturer in Grand Rapids.

Viant Medical, Inc. is located at 520 Watson St. SW on the west side of Grand Rapids and only moved there in 2015 despite having operations in the city for almost 30 years. In an investigation, the MDEQ revealed as their top priority in a public meeting held Wednesday, the agency said Viant self-reported the leak of a dangerous gas last summer.

One part of Viant’s operations includes sterilization of medical devices. To do so, they place the devices in a chamber and use ethylene oxide - a gas known to cause cancers like myeloma and leukemia as well as non-cancerous brain and nerve damage - to disinfect them. According to the MDEQ, Viant has five such chambers, and In July of 2017, they contacted the MDEQ about a leak from one of them blamed on a faulty rubber seal.

A 24-hour MDEQ ethylene oxide test around the facility on Nov. 29, 2018 revealed high levels of the gas. That data conflicted with an independent air quality assessment done by a firm hired by Viant on Dec. 6 of that same year, which showed they were in compliance. In a two-sided letter sent to nearby residents, Viant said the MDEQ’s 24-hour test was not consistent with national testing standards and pointed out that automotive exhaust fumes can also be responsible for ethylene oxide in the air.

In that same letter, Viant announced they would be ceasing their sterilization operations – and use of ethylene oxide – by the end of this year. Of their 450 employees, only 12 work in that division of the company, one they called “a very small part of [their] business model and operations.”

At a public meeting on GVSU’s Pew Campus Wednesday night – not far from the Viant facility – the MDEQ along with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Kent County Health Department explained Viant had committed four emissions violations since August of 2017, and appeared on a national list of facilities that are potential risks for ethylene oxide exposure.

The MDEQ plan to carry out more testing the week of March 18 to confirm their initial results.

In the meantime, they’ve entered into what they call escalated enforcement negotiations that could include new policies and even monetary fines for Viant, adding that the company has been cooperative.