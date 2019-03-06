× U.S. Senator Peters ranked as one of most effective; other Michigan reps ranked lower

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A non-partisan group that measures the effectiveness of federal lawmakers has some high marks for one Michigan U.S. Senator and lower marks for many other Michigan representatives.

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D) ranked 4th most effective out of the 48 Democratic Senators in the 115th Congress, according to the Center for Effective Lawmaking. The ranking is a combination of 15 measurements, including sponsorship of bills, how far the bills make it in the legislative process and how important the proposals are. Peters was noted for bipartisan legislation that was signed into law and to save taxpayer funds.

Michigan’s other U.S. Senator, Debbie Stabenow (D), did not rank that well. She is listed as 31st most effective out of 48.

The rankings were assigned as most effective by party. To see the complete list and read about the entire metrics, click here.

The ranking system also gives measurements to members of the U.S. House of Representatives. The Michigan representative deemed most effective in the 115th Congress was Tim Walberg (R – 7th District) who was ranked 30th of 244 Republican Representatives. The most effective Democratic Representative was John Conyers (D – 13th District) who was ranked 44th of 204. The only other two Michigan representatives to rank in the top 100 of effectiveness were Debbie Dingell (D – 12th District), 89th of 204, and Bill Huizenga (R – 2nd District), 90th of 244.

The Michigan Representatives at the bottom of the list were John Moolenaar (R – 4th District), 219th of 244, Justin Amash (R – 3rd District), 230th of 244, and Brenda Jones (D – 13th District), 200th of 204.

A couple of notes about the 13th District. Conyers resigned from the 13th District before his term was over and Jones replaced him. Now currently in the 13th District is Rep. Rashida Tlaib.