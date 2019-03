× 1 rescued after vehicle goes into water in Allegan Co.

MARTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was hospitalized after driving her vehicle into a body of water in Allegan County.

The incident happened around 9: 56 p.m. on Second Street south of 116th Avenue in Martin Township, south of Wayland.

A 68-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after emergency responders pulled her from the vehicle. She was the only person inside.

Authorities said alcohol is likely a factor in the incident.